Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Avance Collection

Airfryer XL

HD9248/91
Overall Rating / 5
  • Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Airfryer XL

    HD9248/91
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Avance Collection Airfryer XL

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Avance Collection Airfryer XL

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

      With Rapid air technology for the perfect result

      • Low fat fryer
      • + XL grill pan
      • 1.2 kg
      • Black
      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking easily and more precisely. Enjoy your favourite food prepared at the right temperature and for the right amount of time for the best result!

      Increased power for faster cooking results*

      Increased power for faster cooking results*

      Enhanced performance for even faster results! You can now enjoy more power* for great tasting fried food and more with less fat!*

      Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

      Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

      1.2 kg capacity to serve up to 5 people. Now even larger families can enjoy the Airfryer experience with an additional 50% extra capacity*.

      Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world

      Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world

      Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food more healthily, quickly and conveniently.

      Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

      Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

      Save the settings of your favourite dish so that next time, your meal is ready at the touch of a button!

      With grill pan to perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables

      With grill pan to perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables

      With the grill pan you can perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables. The non-stick coating allows you to easily release the food and makes it easy to clean.

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Recipe booklet
        • Grill pan

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Pre-set cooking function
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Non-stick coating
        • Recipe book and app
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2100  W
        Voltage
        220-230  V
        Capacity basket
        1.2  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        423 x 315 x 302  mm
        Weight of product
        7.0  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Aluminium
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
          • Compared to Viva Airfryer HD9220
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.