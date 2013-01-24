Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1337/01
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • More power, more variety More power, more variety More power, more variety
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1337/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    More power, more variety

    The Philips hand blender combines 700 Watt power with a turbo setting and double whisk, food-processing accessories to help you prepare all of your favourite home-made dishes like soups, dips and milkshakes. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    More power, more variety

    The Philips hand blender combines 700 Watt power with a turbo setting and double whisk, food-processing accessories to help you prepare all of your favourite home-made dishes like soups, dips and milkshakes. See all benefits

    More power, more variety

    The Philips hand blender combines 700 Watt power with a turbo setting and double whisk, food-processing accessories to help you prepare all of your favourite home-made dishes like soups, dips and milkshakes. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    More power, more variety

    The Philips hand blender combines 700 Watt power with a turbo setting and double whisk, food-processing accessories to help you prepare all of your favourite home-made dishes like soups, dips and milkshakes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      More power, more variety

      700-W hand blender with double whisk, food processor

      • 700 W, metal bar
      • Turbo setting
      • Food processor accessory
      • Double mixer and beaker
      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender, you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

      Food processor for chopping, slicing and shredding all your ingredients

      Food processor for chopping, slicing and shredding all your ingredients

      With the Philips hand blender's 1.5 L food processor accessory you can chop, slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat and cheese.

      Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

      Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

      With the Philips hand blender's double mixer accessory you can whip cream, egg whites, mayonnaise and more.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Dishwasher-safe accessories so you can easily clean your product

      Dishwasher-safe accessories so you can easily clean your product

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.9 L
        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Double mixer accessory
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Black
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.