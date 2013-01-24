Home
    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

    handblender HR1350

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

      Healthy food made easily

      For perfect soups, purees and shakes

      • 250W
      • With beaker
      Wall bracket included

      Wall bracket included

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Detachable plastic bar

      Detaches with the twist of the hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        250 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.3 m

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        1

      • Accessories

        Wall bracket
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material jars
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

