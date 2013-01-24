Have it your way. Exactly your way.
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Have it your way. Exactly your way.
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits
Have it your way. Exactly your way.
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Have it your way. Exactly your way.
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits
Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
Detachable bar to comfortable clean under water.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications