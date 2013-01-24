Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Providing a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Providing a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Providing a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Providing a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
With the Philips hand blender's 2-button release system it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.
Strong 550-W motor for the toughest ingredients.
The Philips hand blender ProMix technology was developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University. It is an advanced technology for more consistent and faster blending. The unique ProMix blending technology of Philips hand blenders uses a triangular shape to create an optimal flow and gives maximum performance, making silky-smooth soups and smoothies.
With the Philips hand blender's compact chopper accessory you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications