Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all types of ingredients, creating the preferred consistency or the smoothest blending results.
Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.
The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
With the masher accessory for the Philips hand blender you can mash potatoes silky smooth.
For the toughest ingredients.
1-l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shake.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.
