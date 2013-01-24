Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1627
Overall Rating / 5
  • More power for smoother results More power for smoother results More power for smoother results
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1627
    Overall Rating / 5

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream. See all benefits

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      More power for smoother results

      650-W ProMix hand blender with turbo function

      • 650 W, metal bar
      • ProMix
      • 0.5 L Beaker, XL chopper, whisk
      • 2 speeds including Turbo
      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more. Makes your hand blender multifunctional and versatile.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the Philips hand blender's 2-button release system it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      0.5-l measuring hand blender beaker

      0.5-l measuring hand blender beaker

      With the 0.5 L beaker, you can measure ingredients for your recipes, as well as quickly blending soups, purees or shakes.

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      With the powerful 650 watt motor, almost any ingredient can be blended.

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender, you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Chopper
        XL chopper
        Whisk
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White, black and red
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        2 (including turbo)
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.25  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.