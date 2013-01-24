Home
Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1673/90
  Powerful and easy-control hand blender
    Powerful and easy-control hand blender

    Powerful Philips hand blender with 800-Watt motor power, ProMix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender, you can make fresh food the way you like it. See all benefits

      Powerful and easy-control hand blender

      Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

      • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
      • ProMix Titanium Technology
      • 2 times finer blending*
      • Up to 50% faster*
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful 800-W motor for great blending results

      Powerful 800-W motor for great blending results

      Powerful and reliable 800-W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up until you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favourite recipes at the touch of a button.

      Titanium-coated blades: 6 x harder than steel

      Titanium-coated blades: 6 x harder than steel

      Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a standard stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with the optimised knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food-safe.

      XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

      XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the Philips hand blender's compact chopper accessory you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more. Makes your hand blender multifunctional and versatile.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.

      Single-button release for easy assembly

      Single-button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with one finger.

      1-l ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      1-l ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      A 1-l triangular beaker is included with the hand blender. The beaker comes with a handy spout and measuring guide. The unique triangular shape is easy to grip and creates a vortex that pulls the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Compact chopper
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper 2-blade
        • Beaker

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity compact chopper
        300  ml
        Capacity XL chopper
        1000  ml
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity beaker
        1  l

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN plastic
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material blade
        Titanium
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • ProMix Beaker 1 l
      • XL chopper 2-blade
      • Compact chopper
      • Whisk

          • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables
