Other items in the box
- ProMix Beaker 1 l
- XL chopper 2-blade
- Compact chopper
- Whisk
Powerful and easy-control hand blender
Powerful Philips hand blender with 800-Watt motor power, ProMix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender, you can make fresh food the way you like it. See all benefits
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Powerful and reliable 800-W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up until you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favourite recipes at the touch of a button.
Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a standard stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with the optimised knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food-safe.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
With the Philips hand blender's compact chopper accessory you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more. Makes your hand blender multifunctional and versatile.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.
Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with one finger.
A 1-l triangular beaker is included with the hand blender. The beaker comes with a handy spout and measuring guide. The unique triangular shape is easy to grip and creates a vortex that pulls the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.
