Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.
The 2 l pulp container and 1.5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruit and vegetables.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
Easy to clean