Silkier green smoothie in seconds
This Philips Viva Collection blender offers a 600-W motor, 2-l jar and ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits
Strong 600-W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.5 litres for smoothies you can share.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Extra-large chopper accessory to complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Extra-large filter for clear soy milk or juice without seeds or pips.
Extra-large mill accessory with metal insert to prevent scratching and no taste mix.
Over-moulded knob for easy grip and better speed control.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
