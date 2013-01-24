Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Blender

HR2166/91
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR2166/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Silkier green smoothie in seconds

    This Philips Viva Collection blender offers a 600-W motor, 2-l jar and ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Blender

    Silkier green smoothie in seconds

    This Philips Viva Collection blender offers a 600-W motor, 2-l jar and ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

    Silkier green smoothie in seconds

    This Philips Viva Collection blender offers a 600-W motor, 2-l jar and ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Blender

    Silkier green smoothie in seconds

    This Philips Viva Collection blender offers a 600-W motor, 2-l jar and ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Silkier green smoothie in seconds

      Fewer chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

      • 600 W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • ProBlend 5
      Strong 600-W motor

      Strong 600-W motor

      Strong 600-W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

      Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

      Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.5 litres for smoothies you can share.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Chopper to chop vegetables and meat into fine pieces

      Chopper to chop vegetables and meat into fine pieces

      Extra-large chopper accessory to complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips

      Filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips

      Extra-large filter for clear soy milk or juice without seeds or pips.

      Metal insert mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Metal insert mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Extra-large mill accessory with metal insert to prevent scratching and no taste mix.

      Over-moulded knob for easy grip

      Over-moulded knob for easy grip

      Over-moulded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      2-year worldwide warranty

      2-year worldwide warranty

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
        Colour(s)
        Black and Cashmere Grey

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  l
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Max. Jar Capacity
        2 l

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.