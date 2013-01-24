Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Avance Collection

Citrus press

HR2752/91
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    HR2752/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Citrus Juicer

      Fresh juice without the noise

      Most silent citrus press

      • Direct flow
      • metal sieve
      • Drip stop
      • Dust cover
      Stops the dripping

      Stops the dripping

      When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Dust-free

      Dust-free

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        85 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0 m

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        PP

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        Dust cover

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.