Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Food processor

HR7625/70
Overall Rating / 5
  • Save space and effort Save space and effort Save space and effort
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Food processor

    HR7625/70
    Overall Rating / 5

    Save space and effort

    Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Includes a blender. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Food processor

    Save space and effort

    Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Includes a blender. See all benefits

    Save space and effort

    Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Includes a blender. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Food processor

    Save space and effort

    Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Includes a blender. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor

      Save space and effort

      Ultra-compact food processor with blender

      • 500 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 2 L bowl
      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

      2 speeds and pulse

      2 speeds and pulse

      The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse function for chopping garlic or crushing ice, for example.

      500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      With the 500 W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

      Easily performs 25+ functions

      Easily performs 25+ functions

      The Food Processor comes with 7 accessories to perform 25+ functions. The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables; metal disc inserts for handling medium shredding and granulating; a break-resistant blender of 1.5 l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      Vertical design takes up to 35% less kitchen space

      The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.

      Including blender

      The Food Processor comes with 7 accessories to perform 28 functions. They are: a stainless steel blade for chopping, beating, creaming, crumbling, cutting, folding in, mashing, mincing and mixing; a kneading tool for (heavy) kneading; a slicing insert for medium slicing of vegetables and fruit; a shredding insert for medium shredding of vegetables, fruit and cheese; an emulsifying disc for whipping, whisking and emulsifying; a granulating insert for granulating potatoes; and a blender for blending, crushing, foaming, grinding, (heavy) pureeing, homogenising, liquidising, milling, shaking and stirring.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500 W, China: 460  W
        Frequency
        50–60, China: 50  Hz
        Cord length
        120  cm
        Motor
        Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Colour(s)
        Bright white and celestial blue
        Bowl capacity flour
        500  g
        Bowl capacity dough
        830  g
        Blender volume capacity liquid
        1  l
        Bowl capacity dry
        2  l
        Bowl volume capacity liquid
        1.2  l
        Safety
        • Safety lock system for lid and bowl detection
        • Mechanical brake on tool holder stops within 1.5 sec
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Voltage
        220–240 V, China: 220 V

      • Design specifications

        Housing
        ABS
        Switch and tool holder
        ABS and POM
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        SAN and ABS
        Emulsifying disc
        ABS
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel
        Knife holder
        PP and PET
        Blender jar, cover and cup
        SAN, PP
        Blender jar knife holder
        nylon 60
        Blender knife
        stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Number of inserts/discs
        3
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit, cheese
        Slicing insert medium
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating of potatoes, cheese
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and heavy kneading
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        • mixing
        • kneading
        Emulsifying disc
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying
        Blender
        • Blending
        • Homogenising
        • Stirring
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • heavy pureeing
        • liquidising
        • milling
        • shaking

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.