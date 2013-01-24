Including blender

The Food Processor comes with 7 accessories to perform 28 functions. They are: a stainless steel blade for chopping, beating, creaming, crumbling, cutting, folding in, mashing, mincing and mixing; a kneading tool for (heavy) kneading; a slicing insert for medium slicing of vegetables and fruit; a shredding insert for medium shredding of vegetables, fruit and cheese; an emulsifying disc for whipping, whisking and emulsifying; a granulating insert for granulating potatoes; and a blender for blending, crushing, foaming, grinding, (heavy) pureeing, homogenising, liquidising, milling, shaking and stirring.