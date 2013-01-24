Home
    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1 l bowl and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create homemade breads, cakes, drinks and more

      • 650 W
      • 2 speeds + pulse
      • 2.1 l bowl
      • Accessories for + 15 functions
      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

      40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

      The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube that is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving time on pre-cutting fruits and vegetables

      650-Watt motor for powerful processing

      650-Watt motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

      Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

      The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

      High-performance stainless steel disc inserts

      High-performance stainless steel disc inserts

      Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favourite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      No mess from the centre of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

      No mess from the centre of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

      Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

      Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

      Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

      The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts and meats, or even to make doughs for pie crusts

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speeds
        2 + pulse
        Product size (LxWxH)
        244 x 244 x 377 mm
        RPM-Bowl(max)
        Up to 1900 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(min)
        Up to 1500 rpm
        Bowl max working capacity
        1.5L (dry/liquid)
        Bowl capacity
        2.1  l
        Bowl max working capacity.
        500g (Flour)

      • Accessories

        Emulsifying disc
        Yes
        Kneading tool
        Yes
        Number of inserts/discs
        3
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • Beating
        • chopping
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Stainless steel S-blade
        Yes
        Disc insert: granulating
        Yes
        Disc insert: shredding(coarse)
        Yes
        Disc insert: slicing(fine)
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Bowl including lid
        SAN
        Housing
        ABS
        Kneading tool
        PP
        Pusher
        SAN
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Disc inserts, chopping knife
        Stainless steel
        Knife holder
        PP

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        650  W
        Safety
        Lid and bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Voltage
        220-240  V

