Food processor

HR7740
    Effortless versatility

    This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.

      Effortless versatility

      Easy (dis)assembly of all parts with Click&Go

      29-33 functions

      29-33 functions

      With this food processor range, you can create an endless variety of dishes, using 29-33 different cooking techniques (named "functions"), from crumbling and creaming to folding in. The exact number of cooking functions varies per model: The HR7735 and HR7739 offer 29 cooking functions, the HR7740 offers 31 functions, the HR7744 offers 32 functions, and the HR7745 gives you most flexibility, with 33 cooking functions.

      One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

      One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

      Assembly and disassembly of a food processor was never easier: no more fiddling with the bowl or lid to find the right position to assemble: just click them on and off from any angle, by pressing the Click&Go button.

      360 degree click-on

      360 degree click-on

      Thanks to the special ergonomic design of the underside of the bowl and lid, you don't have to search, twist and turn to find the right position to click them into place. They are designed to fall into place at any angle, effortlessly.

      XL bowl with capacity for 1.8 l soup, 1.25 kg dough

      XL bowl with capacity for 1.8 l soup, 1.25 kg dough

      The extra large bowl allows for large working volumes: it can handle up to 1.25 kg heavy dough, 2 kg light dough, 1.8 l soup, and 7 eggwhites.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Bowl capacity liquid
        1.8 L
        Cleaning
        • All accessories dishwashersafe
        • Easy clean button
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.6 L
        Bowl content
        3.6 and 2.5 L
        Power
        800 W
        Color(s)
        White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
        Bowl working capacity flour
        750 g
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1250 g
        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m

      • Accessories

        Slicing insert medium
        For medium slicing of fruits and vegetables
        Citrus press
        For pressing large quantities of citrus juice
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit

      • Design specifications

        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Metal knife and inserts
        Stainless steel & ABS
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
        SAN
        Insert holder
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

