Technical Specifications
- Color(s)
White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
- Cord length
100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
- Power
800 W
- Voltage
220-240 V
- Frequency
50 Hz
- Motor
Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
- Speeds
2+ pulse
- Safety
Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
- Bowl content
3.6 L
- Cake batter capacity
700 g
- Cleaning
Accessories
- Granulating insert medium
For granulating potatoes
- Shredding insert fine
For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
- Stainless steel blade
For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
- Balloon beater
For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
- Kneading tool
For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
- Stainless steel chopping knife
For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
- Shredding insert medium
For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
- Blender beaker (1.5 l)
For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
- Citrus press
For pressing large quantities of citrus juice
Design specifications
- Metal knife and inserts
stainless steel & ABS
- Balloon beater
Metal balloon, pom housing
- Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
PP
- Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
PP
- Insert holder
ABS
- Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
SAN
- Storage box, emulsifying disc
PP
