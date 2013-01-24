Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

The dishwasher safe accessories are: a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough; a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating; break resistant blender of 1 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; an emulsifying disc to prepare food such as whipped cream and mayonnaise; a chopper mill to grind, for example, coffee beans.