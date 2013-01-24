Home
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Avance collection Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300-W motor and one-touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy. See all benefits

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Avance collection Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300-W motor and one-touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy. See all benefits

    This Philips Avance collection Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300-W motor and one-touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy. See all benefits

    This Philips Avance collection Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300-W motor and one-touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy. See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create homemade breads, cakes, drinks and more

      • 1300 W
      • Compact 4-in-1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      • One-touch auto buttons
      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      The double metal balloon beater together with the one-touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power so you can make the tastiest bread.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      One-touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one-touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one-touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      The extra-large 3.4 litre bowl has a working capacity of 2 litres to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2 litre blender jar handles 1.5 litres of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

      Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate and cut chips

      This food processor comes with an additional range of 4 stainless steel discs: 1 reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) for all types of vegetables, 1 granulating disc for potatoes or cheese, 1 julienne disc for thin vegetable strips and 1 French Fry disc for thick potato strips.

      Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

      This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra-large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes out every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

      XXL 18-cm discs for faster processing of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18 cm), the Philips food processor will provide you with faster performance, saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Cleaning tool
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Double balloon beater
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Food processor tool
        • Jar
        • Kneading tool
        • Reversible disc
        • Spatula

      • General specifications

        Adjustable slicing discs
        1-7 mm
        Functions
        32+
        Number of speed settings
        12 + pulse
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Storage compartment

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        RPM blender (max)
        20,000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1700  rpm
        FP Bowl Max capacity
        3.4  l
        FP Bowl efficient capacity
        2  l
        Blender jar max capacity
        2.2 L
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.5 L

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel/Plastic
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        289 x 254 x 436  mm

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Optional accessories not available in all markets.
