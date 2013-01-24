Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6002
Sonicare
    Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6002

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-between Clean

      • 2 pack
      Snap-on brush head

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

      Brush head design maximises sonic motion

      Brush head design maximises sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides work with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While they don't replace flossing, they can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions brush head packaging
        21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
        Weight brush head packaging
        0.056  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
        Replacement
        Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare
        • HealthyWhite
        • HydroClean
        • EasyClean
        • DiamondClean

