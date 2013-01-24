Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Sonicare FlexCare

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6902/02
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6902/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all flexcare

      Advanced Cleaning

      • 3 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

      The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease you into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

      Dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

      Dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Massage
        Invigorating massage
        2 Routines
        Go Care and Max Care

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare
        Brush heads
        • 1 ProResults standard
        • 1 ProResults compact
        Charger
        1
        UV sanitiser
        No
        Travel case
        1 soft

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White and green

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth by up to 2 shades
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.