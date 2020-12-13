2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03P2B/40
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Philips AAA Power Alkaline batteries have 118% more power than industry standard
Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.