DualPrecision
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades to give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DualPrecision
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades to give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
DualPrecision
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades to give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DualPrecision
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades to give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Can be used corded and cordless
An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for 1 shave.
Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Service
Power