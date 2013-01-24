Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Shaving unit

RQ10/40
Overall Rating / 5
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaving unit

    RQ10/40
    Overall Rating / 5

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaving unit

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaving unit

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • TripleTrack heads
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

      Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

      Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

      Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving system

        Shaving unit
        1

      • Shaving unit

        Fits product types
        • 1050X
        • 1059X
        • 1090X
        • RQ1050
        • RQ1051
        • RQ1052
        • RQ1060
        • RQ1061
        • RQ1062
        • RQ1075
        • RQ1076
        • RQ1077
        • RQ1085
        • RQ1087
        • RQ1090
        • RQ1095

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.