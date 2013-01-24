Home
Avent TravelBag

SCD149/60
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      Baby travel bag for longer trips

      • Black
      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

      Insulated bottle carrier

      Insulated bottle carrier

      Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 - 12 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Design

        Color
        Comes in various colors

      • What is included

        Baby changing mat
        1  pcs
        Travel bag
        1  pcs
        Insulated bottle carrier
        1  pcs
        Baby laundry bag
        1  pcs
        Personal items bag
        1  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

