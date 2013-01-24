The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.
The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
Indoor range up to 50 metres*. Outdoor range up to 330 metres*.
The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 24 hours. However, this depends on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit powered by the batteries.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature, you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies.
Power
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
Convenience
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Features
Development stages