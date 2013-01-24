Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Wireless Headphones

TAKH402PK/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Shine like a star Shine like a star Shine like a star
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Wireless Headphones

    TAKH402PK/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Shine like a star

    Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights. See all benefits

    Wireless Headphones

    Shine like a star

    Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights. See all benefits

    Shine like a star

    Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights. See all benefits

    Wireless Headphones

    Shine like a star

    Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Kids

      Shine like a star

      • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions

      20 hours of play time. No wires, no tangles

      From trips away to a week's worth of screen time—kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours of play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.

      32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

      Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.

      Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears

      Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favourite YouTubers.

      Customisable ear cups. Stickers included

      There's even a set of stickers included, so children can decorate these headphones however they like!

      Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

      These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

      Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it

      The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.

      LED light panels in the ear cups

      The ear cups feature LED panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      User-friendly button control

      User-friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

      Volume limited to 85 dB

      You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        95 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10 m  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        800 hrs
        Talk time
        20 hrs
        Music play time
        20  hr

      • Design

        Colour
        Pink

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16  cm
        Width
        3.5  cm
        Depth
        15  cm
        Weight
        0.114  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        20  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.215  kg
        Net weight
        0.123  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10094 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        23.5  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Height
        16.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.796  kg
        Net weight
        0.369  kg
        Tare weight
        0.427  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10094 4

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20039 5

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.