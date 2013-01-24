Your sounds. Your moves.
Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours of play time with their charging case. If you're on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours of play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1 hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check information and more.
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
