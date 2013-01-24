Follow the instructions or watch the video below to learn how to start the cooking process with your airfryer:



Starting the cooking process:



To start the cooking process, please set the temperature with the temperature control knob (located on top of your airfryer) and then turn the timer (located on the front of the appliance) clockwise.



Set cooking time below 10 minutes:



If you need a cooking time below 10 minutes, you first have to set the timer of your Philips Airfryer to more than 10 minutes (e.g. 15 minutes) and then turn it counter-clockwise to the desired cooking time, e.g. 6 minutes. Otherwise, the clock will not be activated correctly and the cooking process cannot start.





Stopping the cooking process:



If you want to stop the cooking process before the cooking time is over, please turn the timer (located in front of your airfryer) counter-clockwise to zero. Then, the cooking process will stop.



You can also watch these steps in the video below: