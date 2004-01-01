Search terms
Cloud Data Services provides secure access to digital pathology images from virtually any location,* supporting both clinical workflows and research needs. Its scalable and cost‑effective storage helps to reduce infrastructure complexity, supports long‑term retention, and offers a flexible way to manage growing image volumes while creating a solid foundation for AI‑enabled diagnostics and enterprise data integration. These capabilities may help accelerate collaboration, maintain continuity of care and predictable operational costs.*
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
View product
View product
View product
IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.
View product
SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
View product
SG300 is designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionEgypt (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.