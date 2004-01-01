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Cloud Data Services

Scalable, cost-effective* cloud archiving of pathology images

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Cloud Data Services provides secure access to digital pathology images from virtually any location,* supporting both clinical workflows and research needs. Its scalable and cost‑effective storage helps to reduce infrastructure complexity, supports long‑term retention, and offers a flexible way to manage growing image volumes while creating a solid foundation for AI‑enabled diagnostics and enterprise data integration. These capabilities may help accelerate collaboration, maintain continuity of care and predictable operational costs.*

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Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving
Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Click here for more information
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Click here for more information
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Click here for more information
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Click here for more information
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • Fully managed pathology image archiving
  • A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
  • Advanced protection and governance you can count on
  • Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
See all features
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving
Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Click here for more information
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Click here for more information
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Click here for more information
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Click here for more information
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • *Third-party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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