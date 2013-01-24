Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
CoughAssist Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist T70

Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist T70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough. Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.

Specifications

Environmental
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95 % (non-condensing)
Operating temperature
  • 5 to 35 °C
Atmospheric pressure
  • 101 to 77 kPa (approximately 0-7500 ft)
Weight (without detachable battery)
  • 3.8 kg (8.4 lbs)
Weight (with detachable battery installed)
  • 4.3 kg (9.4 lbs)
Size
  • 29.2 cm W x 23.1 cm H x 19.0 cm D (11.5" W x 9.1" H x 9.5" D)
Features and settings
Presets
  • 3
Modes
  • Manual, Auto, Advanced Auto
Maximum positive pressure
  • 70 cm H₂O
Maximum negative pressure
  • -70 cm H₂O
Triggering
  • Cough-Trak on/off (not available in Manual mode)
Inhale flow
  • Low/medium/high
Inspiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode) s
Expiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode) s
Pause time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode or if Cough-Trak is enabled) s
  • ¹Morrison, L. Evaluation of the oscillatory Cough Assist E70 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. June 2015. Vol 14, Suppl 1, Page S101.
  • ²K. et al. The Effect of High-Frequency Oscillatory Vibration on Peak Expiratory Flow Generated by a MI-E Cough Assist Device in a Mechanical Lung Model. European Respiratory Journal. 2018. 52: PA1460.

