SimplyGo Portable oxygen concentrator

SimplyGo

Portable oxygen concentrator

SimplyGo offers continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a device weighing 10 pounds. Reliably manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of your patients with just one POC. Simplify patient management - and your business - with SimplyGo.

Specifications

General system
Oxygen Concentrations
  • 86 to 97% at all settings %
Continuous flow settings
  • 0.5/1/1.5/2 l/min
Pulse mode bolus size
  • 1=12 ml/1.5=18 ml/2=24 ml/2.5=30 ml/3=36 ml/3.5=42 ml/4=48 ml/4.5=54 ml/5=60 ml/5.5=66 ml/6=72 ml
Sound level
  • ≤ 43 dB at pulse setting 2 dB
Size
  • 29.2 cm x 25.4 cm x 15.2 cm (11.5" x 10" x 6")
Weight with battery
  • 4.5 (10) kb (lbs)
SimplyGo's battery duration
  • 3.0 (pulse dose setting of 2*) and 0.9 (continuous flow 2 LPM) hr
Operating temperature
  • 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
Filtration
  • Internal bacteria filter
Storage temperature (unit only)
  • -20° to 60°C (-4° to 140°F)
Altitude
  • Up to 3.048 m/10,000 ft
DC power - input
  • 11.5 to 16 VDC and 18 A max
DC power - output
  • 19 VDC and 7.9 A max
AC power - input
  • 100 to 240 VAC/ 50 to 60 Hz/1.7 A max
AC power - output
  • 19 VDC and 7.9 A max
Power consumption
  • 150 while charging/120 while not charging W
Alarm types
  • Low oxygen purity/No breath/High breath rate/No flow/Low battery/Depleted battery/Wrong battery/System technical fault
Lithium Ion battery
  • 14.4 VDC 6600 mAh (LiIon), 0.7 kg (1.5 lbs), charge time is approximately 2 to 3 hours per battery from fully discharged
  • Based on 20 BPM. Actual duration results may vary.

