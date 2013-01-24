Home
Philips DuraDiagnost F30 is an easy-to-use radiography system and delivers functionality essential for general radiography examinations. Designed for improved workflow and long-lasting durability, DuraDiagnost F30 is a truly smart investment.

  • DuraDiagnost F30 is not for sale in North America

Eleva is the easy-to-learn platform common across Philips digital radiography that makes workflow continuity and network communication simple. Eleva offers pre-sets and customized user profiles to speed up your workflow. With Eleva, it’s just three steps to complete an examination.
UNIQUE image processing at a glance • Harmonizes contrast • Enhances weak details and attains detail accuracy in all
Perform a wide variety of examinations with just one detector. The wireless portable detector can be easily used in the table, in the vertical stand, or for free exams. The large imaging area of 35 cm x 43 cm (14” x 17”) helps cover your region of interest.
The X-ray tube provides excellent performance over a long lifetime. The Philips generator features modern architecture based on a modular design. It uses high performance components, which can be combined into customer specific solutions. The generator control console is integrated in the Eleva user interface to streamline workflow.
The free-floating tabletop offers sufficient length and width to be suitable for a variety of patient types. The table movement offers smooth movement and a manual locking/unlocking function to secure hold its position. The tube and table detector can also be coupled for straight positions and decoupled for oblique projections to save alignment time.
The vertical stand can be adjusted quickly to cover a large range of standing examinations from small children to taller adults.

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA
High-voltage generator
  • The converter generator generates high voltage equivalent to DC voltage
Mains voltage
  • 380 - 415 V (+/-10%), 50 Hz or 60 Hz, 3 Phase
Max. mains resistance at 400 V
  • 0.3 Ohm
Max. mains current at 400 V
  • 125A
Nominal power (IEC)
  • 50 kW
Max. tube voltage
  • 125 kV or 150 kV (optional)
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA
mAs product
  • 0.4 mAs to 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • 5 ms to 4 s
Collimator
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with light field indicator
Timer switch
  • 30 s
Angle of aperture and rotation
  • +45°, -45°
X-ray tube
X-ray tube
Focal spots
  • 0.6/1.2
Maximum power with focal spot
  • 27kW
Anode angle
  • 12°
Maximum tube voltage
  • 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 210kJ(300kHU)
Assembly heat capacity
  • 900 kJ (1250kHU)
Continuous anode input power
  • 120 W (169 HU/s)
Anode speed
  • 9700/min
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Type
  • Digital wireless portable flat detector
Scintillator
  • High Stability Scintillator
Image matrix size
  • 2476 x 3072 pixels
Detector size
  • 350 mm x 430 mm (approx 14" x 17")
Active Area
  • 34.4 cm x 42.7 cm (approx 13.5" x 16.7")
Pixel size
  • 139 μm
Active pixel area
  • 2456 x 3052 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 7.6 Megapixels
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bits
Weight (incl. battery)
  • 3.6 kg approx. (7.93 lbs)
Eleva workspot computer
Eleva workspot computer
Hard disk
  • 500 GB total
RAM storage capacity
  • 8 GB
