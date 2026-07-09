Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Egypt (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
IntelliVue MP5
IntelliVue MP5
Portable patient monitor
Patient monitoring
IntelliVue MP5
Portable patient monitor
Patient monitoring
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue Portable patient monitor MP5
(3.63 MB)
See all
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Built-in measurements reduce setup
Features
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Aids clinicians in early recognition of subtle signs of patient deterioration. The Early Warning Score is designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
The user interface is designed to enhance visibility of patient data, making it easy to use, and compatible with standard software, helping you focus on the patient, not the monitor.
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
The monitor connects to the IntelliVue Clinical Network, which can span the hospital enterprise. You can manage patient care with the confidence that data will be relayed with speed.
Show more
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue Portable patient monitor MP5
PDF
|
3.63 MB
Disclaimer
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company
Philips - IntelliVue MP5 Portable patient monitor - Philips