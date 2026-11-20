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Patient monitoring
Widescreen
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patient monitoring
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patient monitoring
This 24-inch widescreen LCD display has touch capability and is for use with IntelliVue Patient Information Center iX monitoring systems.
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Philips - Widescreen Touch 24-inch LCD Display - Philips