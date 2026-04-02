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MR monitoring
Short Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
Short Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Short Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. Cable length: 15 in (38.1 cm).
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
CV
ECG Color Coding
AAMI
ECG # of leads
4
Use with Philips Equipment
866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
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Expression MR200
Make your first step the right step through a unique blend of affordability and bedside-level quality.
Philips - Expression MR CV ECG lead cable, AAMI - Philips