The Bendy Bumper family includes bendable positioning aids that stay in place until reshaped by the caregiver. They can be molded into the desired shape to promote containment and to provide a reflex stimulus for limb extension and flexion.
The family of Bendy Bumper products can be molded in shape, and stay in place until reshaped. This unique molding capability is due to a patented hermetically-sealed lead rod structure in the center of a thick spongy foam body.
Removable rod
Removable rod can be cleaned and reused
For the Baby Bendy, the Bendy, and the Super Bendy, the hermetically-sealed rod can be removed from the single-patient use body. The rod can be cleaned and reused in a new foam body, allowing for multi-patient use.
B3 Better Bendy Bumper
B3 Better Bendy Bumper is completely reusable
A wipeable urethane (Dermaplush) case encloses the B3 Better Bendy Bumper's foam and lead rod, allowing this version to be completely reusable. It can be wiped down in accordance with each individual hospital unit's cleaning protocol, and is available in two sizes.
Two types of covers
Two types of covers for all Bendy versions
For all Bendy versions, two types of covers are available: washable cloth covers for multiple-patient use and disposable covers for single-patient use.
Two sizes of Bendy Bumper
Two sizes of Bendy Bumper for versatile use
The original Bendy Bumper is available in two sizes. The Baby Bendy is designed for infants 1200 grams. The Bendy Bumper is designed for infants 1200 grams and is appropriate for all preterm and term infants.
