Threshold Positive expiratory pressure device

Threshold PEP

Positive expiratory pressure device

Threshold PEP is used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.

Features
Flow-independent one-way valve || Improves breathing

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Works in any position || Easy to use

Works in any position for effective therapy

Improved mobilization || Improves breathing

Improved mobilization helps clear lungs

Optimizes bronchodilation || Improves breathing

Optimizes bronchodilation for improved gas exchange

Constant pressure || Easy to use

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Resistance training || Improves breathing

Resistance training for improved central and peripheral airway function

Convenient design || Easy to use

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

Mouthpiece/mask option || Easy to use

Mouthpiece

