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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Bed Hanger
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about bed hanger for placing the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor on the bed foodboard, headboard or horizontal standard runner.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution ITD Bed Hanger
(200.45 KB)
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Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
Features
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load, bed hanger for MP2/X2
5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated*
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution ITD Bed Hanger
PDF
|
200.45 KB
Disclaimer
*There is also the possibility to mount an additional adapter for a power supply (TS.0659.991).
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