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IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Pole / Rail Mount
IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Pole / Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Pole / Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station to a pole, or rail.
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Pole, and Rail Mounting Options
Features
Pole, and Rail Mounting Options
GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.