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Avalon FM20 and FM30 GCX Avalon CTS kit for M2740A-R01 Roll stand
Avalon FM20 and FM30 GCX Avalon CTS kit for M2740A-R01 Roll stand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 GCX Avalon CTS kit for M2740A-R01 Roll stand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the Avalon CTS to a roll stand.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution
(535.19 KB)
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Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit for Roll stand M2740A R01
Features
Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit for Roll stand M2740A R01
GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products; Roll Stand sold separately.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution
PDF
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535.19 KB
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