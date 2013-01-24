The Philips Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system combines the unique strengths of Philips and TOMTEC to create a fully integrated experience from image acquisition to advanced quantification for every echo exam.

Philips’ extensive expertise in image recognition and segmentation is complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC. The result is a solution that is even greater than the sum of its parts–strengthening your diagnostic confidence and treatment planning, helping you optimize your workflows and elevating your cardiology performance to the next level.

The latest release of Affiniti CVx integrates numerous significant automated quantification features including 3D Auto MV, 3D Auto LAA and AutoStrain LV for robust and reproducible measurements, that can be confidently used while treating a patient before, during and following any treatment plan.