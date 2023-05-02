Implementation services
Sharing patient data between hospitals and networks has tremendous potential to drive seamless care and better health outcomes by supporting accurate and timely clinical decisions, improving clinical workflows and reducing operational complexity.Philips HIE image enablement – built on a standards-based interoperability platform – brings together imaging data sets from all providers within a regional, state or multi-state network to support cross-enterprise clinical imaging workflows. Our solution is unique in that it enables both document exchange and image exchange within a single solution.
Sharing full-fidelity imaging data is critical to providing quality patient care Typical HIE vendors can exchange care summaries and reports, but not medical images. Meanwhile, image exchange vendors can’t share care summaries and reports. This creates an incomplete picture of the patient’s health and inefficient workflows. Our solution enables maximum connectivity between systems and so clinicians can access and share both digital imaging studies stored in their PACS system and reports in their EMR in an integrated way. Leveraging the HIE infrastructure to exchange these images uses the secure infrastructure, policies and agreements already in place.
Typical HIE vendors can exchange care summaries and reports, but not medical images. Meanwhile, image exchange vendors can’t share care summaries and reports. This creates an incomplete picture of the patient’s health and inefficient workflows. Our solution enables maximum connectivity between systems and so clinicians can access and share both digital imaging studies stored in their PACS system and reports in their EMR in an integrated way. Leveraging the HIE infrastructure to exchange these images uses the secure infrastructure, policies and agreements already in place.
