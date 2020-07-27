Home
OncoSignal

Profiling cell signaling pathway activity  

Unravelling the molecular phenotype

  Oncology image

    Collaboration with Erasmus MC Cancer Institute to improve the diagnostics of bladder cancer patients

     

    Together with the Erasmus MC Urothelial Cancer Research Group (EUCRG) from the Department of Urology, we have completed a pilot study investigating if OncoSignal is able to predict which high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients treated with BCG have a high risk of developing progressive disease. The promising results have led to a collaboration to perform OncoSignal on a large series of bladder cancer patients.

     

    The aim of this study is to investigate whether OncoSignal could play a supporting role in treatment choice of bladder cancer patients. Since there is currently a global shortage of BCG, alternative treatment strategies for this patient group are essential.
  • OncoSignal Test
    Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal Test      

    Activity of the AR, ER, PI3K and MAPK cell signaling pathways in tumor samples

     

    Next to service testing and data analysis by the lab at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the OncoSignal Test for measuring ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity is now ready for use in external labs. 

     

    The test is performed using an RT-qPCR testing plate to measure mRNA levels of selected pathway target genes and includes access to a secure cloud-based environment for calculation and reporting of quantitative pathway activity scores.
  • Scientific publications
    Recent scientific publication      

    “A Molecular Test for Quantifying Functional Notch Signaling Pathway Activity in Human Cancer”

     

    In collaboration with Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology we published our work in Cancers. In this study, the activity of Notch pathway is assessed in a cohort of T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patient samples, and found that the pathway activity score more accurately reflects Notch pathway activity than a prediction on the basis of NOTCH1 mutations alone. Finally, is found that patients with low Notch pathway activity had a significantly shorter event-free survival compared to patients who had T-ALL cells with higher activity.
      Philips Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal

       

      A number of cell signal transduction pathways are known to play a role in the development of cancer. OncoSignal helps to gain insight into the functional activity of these underlying tumor driving signaling pathways. mRNA levels transcribed from direct target genes regulated by the pathway transcription factors are measured and translated into a quantitative pathway activity scores. The activity score of each pathway is reported on a scale from 0 to 100, resulting in a quantitative characterization of the cell molecular phenotype. OncoSignal can support drug development, patient stratification for clinical trials, and cancer research. 
      OncoSignal infographic

      For examples on the use of OncoSignal, please request the OncoSignal application note via oncosignal@philips.com.

       

      *For Research Use Only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.

       

      OncoSignal products and services

      OncoSignal test

       
      Test for in-house use

      OncoSignal Test

      • ER, AR, PI3K, MAPK pathways
      • Compatible with FFPE samples from human origin
      • RT-qPCR testing plates including quality checks on sample input and correct plate filling
      • Result overview in dedicated Pathway Activity Profiling Report
      • Allows for in-house testing using standard laboratory equipment
      • Developed under ISO13485
      OncoSignal service testing

               

      Service testing  

      OncoSignal Service        

         

      • ER, AR, PI3K, MAPK, Hedgehog, TGFβ, Notch pathways
      • Compatible with FFPE tissue samples and RNA extracted from cells and tissue of human origin
      • Extensive quality checks on samples, laboratory process and results
      • Result overview in dedicated Pathway Activity Profiling Report
      • ISO13485 certified
      OncoSignal data service

       
      Data analysis service

      OncoSignal Data Service

      • ER, AR, PI3K, MAPK, Hedgehog, TGFβ, Notch, Wnt, JAK-STAT1/2*, JAK-STAT3*,

          NF-КB* pathways

      • Compatible with Affymetrix Microarray gene expression data and RNA sequencing data
      • Extensive quality checks on samples and results
      • Result overview in dedicated Pathway Activity Profiling Report
      * Under development.
      OncoSignal is available for Research Use Only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.

      Resources

      For copies of one of the below mentioned publications and posters, please email us at oncosignal@philips.com.

      Scientific publications

      • Heterogeneity in signaling pathway activity within primary and between primary and metastatic breast cancer, bioRxiv, 2020
      • A Molecular Test for Quantifying Functional Notch Signaling Pathway Activity in Human Cancer, Cancers, 2020
      • Measurement of Cellular Immune Response to Viral Infection and Vaccination, Frontiers in Immunology, 2020
      • Characterization of immunoactive and immunotolerant CD4+ T cells in breast cancer by measuring activity of signaling pathways that determine immune cell function, bioRxiv, 2020
      • Signal Transduction Pathway Activity in High-Grade, Serous Ovarian Carcinoma Reveals a More Favorable Prognosis in Tumors with Low PI3K and High NF-КB Pathway Activity: A Novel Approach to a Long-Standing Enigma, Cancers, 2020
      • Oestrogen receptor pathway activity is associated with outcome in endometrial cancer, British Journal of Cancer, 2020

      • ER and PI3K pathway activity in primary ER positive breast cancer is associated with progression-freesurvival of metastatic patients under first-line tamoxifen, Cancers, 2020; Mar 27;12(4):802
      • Prediction of clinical benefit from androgen deprivation therapy in salivary duct carcinoma patients, International Journal of Cancer, 2019; Jun 1;146(11):3196-3206. doi: 10.1002/ijc.32795. Epub 2019 Dec 12
      • Estrogen receptor pathway activity score to predict clinical response or resistance to neo-adjuvant endocrine therapy in primary breast cancer, Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, 2019; Feb;19(2):680-689
      • Quantitative measurement of functional activity of the PI3K signaling pathway in Cancer; Cancers, 2019; Mar 1;11(3)
      • Enabling precision medicine by unravelling disease pathophysiology: quantifying signal transduction pathway activity across cell and tissue types; Nature Scientific Reports, 2019; Feb 7;9(1):1603
      • Assessment of functional phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase pathway activity in cancer tissue using forkhead box-o target gene expression in a knowledge-based computational model; The American Journal of Pathology, 2018; Sep;188(9):1956-1972
      • Complete sequence-based pathway analysis by differential on-chip DNA and RNA extraction from a single cell, Nature Scientific Reports, 2017; Sep 8;7(1):11030
      • Knowledge-based computational models, Oncotarget, 2014; Jul 30;5(14):5196-7
      • Selection of personalized patient therapy through the use of knowledge-based computational models that identify tumor-driving signal transduction pathways, Cancer Research, 2014; Jun 1;74(11):2936-45

      Posters

      • Development of quantitative multi platform tests for easy readout of AR, ER, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity to unravel-pathophysiology across cancer and tissue types (AACR 2020)
      • First results of the EIT PACMAN Study: OncoSignal pathway analysis to identify clinically actionable signal transduction pathway activity in a variety of cancer types (AACR 2020)
      • EIT PACMAN Study preliminary results: OncoSignal pathway analysis identifies actionable cancer targets (online abstract, ASCO 2020)
      • Androgen receptor pathway activity and the ratio between androgen and estrogen receptor pathway activity in breast cancer subtypes (SABCS 2019)
      • The MAPK pathway is variably active across breast cancer subtypes, and increased activity may be associated with hormonal therapy resistance (SABCS 2019)
      • A test to quantify notch pathway activity in t cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients (ASH 2019)
      • Fulvestrant resistance in an MCF-7 model for breast cancer is associated with complete loss of ER pathway activity and gain of MAPK-AP1 pathway activity (ANE 2019)
      • Quantitative measurements of functional activity of the TGFβ and MAPK-AP1 pathways in colon cancer provides information on their role in cancer development and metastasis (ANE 2019)
      • Changes in ER pathway activity score during neoadjuvant letrozole to assess therapy response and predict disease free survival (DFS) in ER positive breast cancer patients (ESMO 2019)
      • Exploring candidate signal transduction pathways for targeted therapy in esophageal cancer (ESMO 2019)
      • Signal transduction pathway activity in normal fallopian tube epithelium and high-grade serous carcinoma (ESGO 2019)
      • Measuring functional PI3K and NFkB pathway activity to distinguish between short-term and long-term disease-free survivors of high grade serous ovarian cancer (ESGO 2019)
      • Heterogeneity in signaling pathway activity within primary breast cancer and between primary and metastases (ASCO 2019)
      • Measuring the activity of multiple signal transduction pathways in cancer using RNA sequencing on cells and FFPE tissue (EACR Cancer Genomics 2019)
      • ER pathway activity score as a predictive biomarker to improve stratification for neo-adjuvant endocrine therapy (ESMO Breast Congress 2019)
      • Quantitative measurement of multiple signal transduction pathway activities in cell and tissue culture, including cancer, fibroblasts, and immune cell types: a new way forward to standardization of cell culture experiments (AACR 2019)
      • Breast cancer induces a tolerogenic state of healthy activated CD4+ T-cells, characterized by reduced PI3K, NFκB, JAK-STAT, Notch, and increased TGFβ pathway activity (AACR 2019)
      • Elucidating the role of functional signal trasnduction pathway activity in sensitivity and response of triple negative breast cancer PDxs to PI3K inhibition (SABCS 2018)
      • Does hormone expression by IHC predict ER pathway activity? An analysis in a metastatic breast cancer patient cohort (SABCS 2018)
      • Assays for measurement of functional signal transduction pathway activity in any cell or tissue sample (Keystone 2018)
      • Signal transduction pathway activity before and after neoadjuvant treatment in esophageal cancer (ESMO 2018)
      • Estrogen receptor pathway activity in endometrial carcinomas and its relation to tumor grade and disease related mortality (ESMO 2018)
      • Analysis of functional androgen receptor-pathway activity to predict response to androgen deprivation therapy in salivary duct carcinoma (ESMO 2018)
      • Assessment of functional signal transduction pathway activity in patient-derived tumor xenografts to predict and evaluate therapy response (ENA 2018)
      • Hedgehog signalling pathway activity in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (EACR 2018)
      • Robust measurement of signal transduction pathway activity in cancer using RNA sequencing on cells and FFPE tissue (AMPEu 2018)
      • Measuring functional signal transduction pathway activity on breast cancer tissue samples to determine intra-tumor heterogeneity and heterogeneity between primary and metastatic tumors (AACR 2018)
      • Determination of signal transduction pathway activity in patient-derived xenograft models in comparison with clinical patient tumor samples for a variety of human cancer types, Poster, AACR 2018
      • Measuring functional PI3K pathway activity in cancer tissue using FOXO target gene expression in a knowledge-based computational model (SABCS 2017)
      • Assessing functional androgen receptor (AR) pathway activity using a computational model (ESMO 2017)
      • Oncogenic signal transduction pathway activity in glioblastoma and relation to therapy response (EACR Cancer Genomics 2017)
      • Analysis of active oncogenic signal transduction pathways in HGS ovarian cancer HH pathway activity associated with platin resistance (AMP 2017)
      • Elucidating pediatric brain tumor pathophysiology by assessing signal transduction pathway activation (AACR 2017)
      • Predicting first line tamoxifen response of recurrent ER+ breast cancer patients based on transcriptional activity of signaling pathways (AACR 2016)
      • Prognosis within different breast cancer subtypes using functional activity of signaling pathways (AACR 2015)
      • Assessing functional ER pathway activity using a computational pathway model (EACR 2014)
      • Identifying tumor driving signaling pathways using computational pathway models (AACR 2013)
      • Personalized cancer treatment selection using computational signaling pathway models (SABCS 2011)

      Documentation

      General flyer download (.pdf) file

      General information

      Product flyer download (.pdf) file

      OncoSignal Test

      Life Sciences brochure download (.pdf) file

      Applications in Life Sciences

      Philips OncoSignal: Molecular Pathway Dx video

         

      Please view the video to learn more about the OncoSignal technology.

      Explore OncoSignal Test for in-house use

      Measure the activity of the ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK signaling pathway in your molecular biology laboratory.

      OncoSignal Testing Plates box
      • This is what your colleagues say about OncoSignal

        Jurgen M. Piek, MD, PhD

        “Having information regarding signaling pathways that could underlie critical immunologic populations within the tumor microenvironment may be pivotal in understanding how drugs affect the cancer. I am very interested in new technologies that I can use to investigate signaling pathway activity in cancer cells and immune cells for my research in this area”.

         

        Susan F. Slovin, MD, PhD
        Professor of Medicine, Weill-Cornell Medical College
        Attending Physician in the Genitourinary Oncology Service,
        Sidney Kimmel Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers,
        Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, USA

        “High grade serous ovarian carcinoma is still a hard to treat cancer. During the last 20 years we have hardly seen an improvement of survival rates. Recently, we have demonstrated that OncoSignal helps to understand the molecular mechanisms driving high grade serous ovarian cancer in individual patients helping future selection of more effective personalized therapies with targeted drugs. We aim to start a prospective study to further investigate the potential of OncoSignal in patients with ovarian carcinoma”.

         

        Jurgen M. Piek, MD, PhD

        Gynaecological Oncologist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 

        Catharina Cancer Institute, Catharina Hospital, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

      • This is what your colleagues say about OncoSignal

        Prof. Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD

        "Nowadays, next-generation sequencing by using large panel is commonly recognized as a useful approach to improve cancer patient care. However, estimating the activity of specific pathways rather than single genes aberration may represent a more relevant approach to propose personalised cancer treatments by identifying the main driving mechanisms in each tumour. In this regard, Oncosignal represents a key innovation that can improve dramatically the capacity of molecular tumor board to recommend the right treatment for the right patient".

         

        Prof. Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD

        Head Early Phase Trials and Sarcoma Units, Institut Bergonié, Bordeaux, France

        Head Precision Medicine program, Gustave Roussy, Paris, France

      • This is what your colleagues say about OncoSignal

        Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, PhD

           

        "OncoSignal Pathway Activity Profiling, a functional assay with a clear read out, has the potential to set a new standard for transforming precision oncology and may provide improved therapy selection options".

         

         

        Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, PhD

        Founder & CEO

        Protean BioDiagnostics

        Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

        Clinical Advisory Board

        We are pleased to receive guidance and support by international experts:

        • Carlos L. Arteaga, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas (USA)
        • Jean-Yves Blay, MD, PhD, Centre Léon Bérard, Lyon (France)
        • Fabien Calvo, MD, PhD, University of Paris Denis Diderot Medical School, Paris (France)
        • Carla van Herpen, MD, PhD, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen (NL)
        • Hatim Husain, MD, University of California, San Diego (USA)
        • Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD, Gustave Roussy, Villejuif (France)
        • Cynthia Ma, MD, PhD, Washington University Medical School, St. Louis (USA)
        • Christophe Massard, MD, PhD, Gustave Roussy, Villejuif (France)
        • Patrick Pauwels, MD, PhD, Antwerp University Hospital, Edegem (Belgium)
        • Mark Pegram, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford (USA)
        • Hans Prenen, MD, PhD, Antwerp University Hospital, Edegem (Belgium)
        • Dirk de Ruysscher, MD, PhD, Maastro, Maastricht University Medical Center, Maastricht (NL)
        • Cristina Saura, MD, PhD, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona (Spain)
        • Susan Slovin, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York (USA)
        • Karen Willard-Gallo, PhD, Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels (Belgium)
        Tumor board

        PACMAN study supported by EIT Health

        Functional signaling Pathway ACtivity complementing DNA Mutation ANalysis for precision medicine (PACMAN)

        The PACMAN study, in collaboration between Institute Gustave Roussy and Philips, will test how well the OncoSignal solution increases the effectiveness of new, personalized cancer therapy. Significant progress has been made with targeted drugs that block tumor-driving molecular pathways, but it is still difficult to predict how patients will respond. OncoSignal was designed to improve selection of optimal personalized therapy for individual patients and will contribute to disruption of cancer care by moving from treatment based on cancer type to tumor biology. Assessment of the functional molecular phenotype will provide improved therapy response prediction compared to DNA genotyping analysis alone. The project promises to improve clinical outcomes, especially for hard-to-treat cancers, reduce unnecessary side effects from ineffective therapies and save costs due to more effective (personalized) therapies.

        First results at ASCO and AACR 2020

        • EIT PACMAN Study preliminary results: OncoSignal pathway analysis identifies actionable cancer targets, ASCO 2020
        • First results of the EIT PACMAN Study: OncoSignal pathway analysis to identify clinically actionable signal transduction pathway activity in a variety of cancer types, AACR 2020
        For more information, please visit www.eithealth.eu/pacman.
        EIT Health logo

        HTC campus

        Philips Molecular Pathway Diagnostics    

        High Tech Campus 11

        5656 AE Eindhoven 

        The Netherlands

        Phone: +31 40 2730155

        Email: oncosignal@philips.com
