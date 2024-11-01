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    Signage Solutions Tableaux

    25BDL4050I/00

    Power free digital display boards

    From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.

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    Signage Solutions Tableaux

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    Power free digital display boards

    Technology for a brighter future

    • 25"
    • Powered by Android

    Run your content at all times

    Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play, via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

    Low power consumption, power free operation

    Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

    Technology for the future

    Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

    Android SoC processor

    Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      25.3  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3200 x 1800
      Display colors
      60 000
      Response time (typical)
      36 sec to update image
      Operating system
      Android 11

    • Communication

      Ethernet
      10M/100M
      Wi-Fi/ WLAN
      WiFi 2.4G(802.11 b/g/n) + 5GHz

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Speaker output (earphone jack)
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      • USB, type A
      WiFi
      Wifi 2,4GHz and 5GHz

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Network controllable
      LAN (RJ45)
      Battery bay
      4pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

    • Power

      Mains power
      20V/2.25A adapter

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      602.4  mm
      Product weight
      2.4  kg
      Set Height
      357.4  mm
      Set Depth
      37.5  mm
      Wall Mount
      100 x 100 mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      15° ~ 35°  °C
      Relative humidity
      30 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -25 ~ 50  °C

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Rockchip PX30
      Memory
      2GB LPDDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • AC power adapter
      • Quick start guide (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC

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