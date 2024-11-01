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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    86BDL3652T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Interactive classroom display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 86"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Whiteboard mode built-in

    Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

    Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

    Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      217.4  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      85.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935x0.4935 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      420  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 9

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm Jack (x2)
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 3.0 (x2)
      • USB-C
      Audio input
      3.5mm Jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • DVI - D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait (12/7)
      • Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 20W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
      Consumption (Typical)
      390  W
      Consumption (Max)
      650 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 350, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 960x720, 75Hz
      • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
      • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 4K x 2K

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6
      Set Width
      1961.00  mm
      Product weight
      74.3  kg
      Set Height
      1132.30  mm
      Set Depth
      80.5mm(D@wall mount) / 108.4mm(D@speaker cover)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      77.20  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      44.58  inch
      Wall Mount
      600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.17(D@wall mount) / 4.27 (D@speaker cover)  inch
      Bezel width
      17.8 mm(even)
      Product weight (lb)
      163.8  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      MTK5680
      GPU
      DDR4 4GB
      Memory
      4GB RAM
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wifi
      • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
      • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
      • M2 Screw (x2)
      • M3 screw (x2)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      • Touch USB (x1)
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • AC power cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control (x1)
      • RS232 cable
      Optional accessories
      Interact dongles

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • PSB
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      20 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles
    Badge-D2C

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