As one of the finalists of Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award, Assistant Professor Jorge Solis on behalf of his team will present on advances in streamlining echocardiography workflow to keep the patient at the center of imaging in terms of access and quality care. This abstract presentation* will kick off the Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award session.



Optimizing echocardiography workflow to increase access to high-quality care for patients



Dr. Solis

Assistant Professor, Hospital Universitario 12 Octubre - Cardiology Department



May 11 09:00 - 09:15 Teatro Científico



*Abstract authors: JS. Solis1, FF. Fahimeh Falahi2, SG. Garcia Casado3, MR. Rodriguez Martinez4, SB. Salguero Bodes1 - (1) University Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain (2) Philips, Medical Office, Amsterdam, the Netherlands (3) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Eindhoven, the Netherlands (4) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Madrid, Spain​