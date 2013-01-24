Home
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

 


Phone and Office Locations

For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical Support, please use the phone numbers below.

Philips Healthcare Egypt

City Stars -Capital 8, Nasr City , Cairo -Egypt

Postal Code: 11771

Telephone: +202 2480 1450

Fax: +202 2480 1458

Philips Partners

Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E.
Sheraton, Heliopolis, 11799, Cairo, Egypt

Telephone: +202 2687 712 - 13

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Patient Montioring & Cardiac Care and Anesthesia Equipment

Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies
23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street,
Kolyat El Banat,
Marghany, Heliopolis
Egypt

Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314
Fax: +20 2 417 8119

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Servomed Company
1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis, Cairo
Telephone: 002 02 2268094
Fax: 002 02 22684966
Email: servomed@link.net or servomed@servomed-co.com

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Ventilators & Home Healthcare Solutions

 

MALI PLUS 

20 rue Nezzar Kbaili 

mp-pharma@maliplusdz.com

Algeria

 

SARL AKTOUF

Lot belbouab,section 145,Ilot83 Bordj Bou Arreridj

Algeria

Email:y.aktouf@aktoufmedical.com

 

Egyptian Group for Import & Export

Telephone: +20-2-22687712/3

+20-2-22687714

11 Ebad El Rahman, Sheraton Heliopolis

Egypt

Email:info@eggroup-eg.com

 

H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E

Telephone: +220233891470

8- ِAlmansouria-Alahram street - Giza -Egypt 

Egypt

 

Industry & Engineering Consultants for Medical Systems 

Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314

Fax: +20 2 417 8119

23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street, Kolyat El Banat, Marghany

Egypt

Email: ahmed_shanan@iecmed.com

 

Kemet Medical

14a El Emam Aly St ismailia square

Egypt  

Email: mrashidy@kemet.com.eg

 

Servomed Company

Telephone: 002 02 2268094

002 02 22684966

1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis

Egypt

Email: servomed@link.net ; servomed@servomed-co.com

 

MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc

3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole

Ethiopia

Email: yosef@memagimedicalimports.com

 

Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)

Telephone: +218 21 444 4444

+218 21 444 3759

20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands), Dhara

Libya

Email:info@acmem.com

 

Numelec Maroc SARL

Telephone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18

+212 22 86 5816

91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux

Morocco

Email: adil.saadani@numelecmaroc.ma

 

SCRIM SA.

22 Zankat Al Mariniyne

Morocco

Email:a-bennani@scrim.ma

 

SOCIETE TUNISIENNE D'INDUSTRIE ELECTRONIQUE & TELEVISION (STIET)

Telephone: +216 71 951088

+216 71 951238

Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine, Montplaisier

Tunisia

Email:a.alibi@stiet.com

If you prefer to contact us online click below and fill in the form. We will respond to your request as quickly as possible.
For more details about Philips Lighting, click here and for more details about our different consumers ranges, please click here

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

