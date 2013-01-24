Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.
City Stars -Capital 8, Nasr City , Cairo -Egypt
Postal Code: 11771
Telephone: +202 2480 1450
Fax: +202 2480 1458
Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E.
Sheraton, Heliopolis, 11799, Cairo, Egypt
Telephone: +202 2687 712 - 13
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Patient Montioring & Cardiac Care and Anesthesia Equipment
Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies
23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street,
Kolyat El Banat,
Marghany, Heliopolis
Egypt
Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314
Fax: +20 2 417 8119
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Servomed Company
1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis, Cairo
Telephone: 002 02 2268094
Fax: 002 02 22684966
Email: servomed@link.net or servomed@servomed-co.com
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Ventilators & Home Healthcare Solutions
MALI PLUS
20 rue Nezzar Kbaili
mp-pharma@maliplusdz.com
Algeria
SARL AKTOUF
Lot belbouab,section 145,Ilot83 Bordj Bou Arreridj
Algeria
Email:y.aktouf@aktoufmedical.com
Egyptian Group for Import & Export
Telephone: +20-2-22687712/3
+20-2-22687714
11 Ebad El Rahman, Sheraton Heliopolis
Egypt
Email:info@eggroup-eg.com
H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E
Telephone: +220233891470
8- ِAlmansouria-Alahram street - Giza -Egypt
Egypt
Industry & Engineering Consultants for Medical Systems
Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314
Fax: +20 2 417 8119
23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street, Kolyat El Banat, Marghany
Egypt
Email: ahmed_shanan@iecmed.com
Kemet Medical
14a El Emam Aly St ismailia square
Egypt
Email: mrashidy@kemet.com.eg
Servomed Company
Telephone: 002 02 2268094
002 02 22684966
1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis
Egypt
Email: servomed@link.net ; servomed@servomed-co.com
MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc
3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole
Ethiopia
Email: yosef@memagimedicalimports.com
Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)
Telephone: +218 21 444 4444
+218 21 444 3759
20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands), Dhara
Libya
Email:info@acmem.com
Numelec Maroc SARL
Telephone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18
+212 22 86 5816
91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux
Morocco
Email: adil.saadani@numelecmaroc.ma
SCRIM SA.
22 Zankat Al Mariniyne
Morocco
Email:a-bennani@scrim.ma
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE D'INDUSTRIE ELECTRONIQUE & TELEVISION (STIET)
Telephone: +216 71 951088
+216 71 951238
Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine, Montplaisier
Tunisia
Email:a.alibi@stiet.com