Overview
Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms with Philips CareEvent video
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital can make an informed decision to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable. 

Alarm management

Analysis, consulting, training and reporting services paired with configurable alarm technologies and tailored to your organization.

 

Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3

Contact solutions

Keep your focus on actionable patient alarms

 

Non-actionable alarm signals are often caused by motion artifacts, manipulation of the patient or patient movement, inappropriate alarm limits or faulty technology, and can divert time and attention away from patients.4 Our solution can be configured to alert caregivers when vital signs reach your chosen thresholds, and to remain silent when events are non-actionable. With a CareEvent that brings alarms and information to caregivers on the go toreporting and analysis tools, and consulting and clinical education services to fine-tune your approach, you can gain control over clinical alarms in critical care environments.

“After all the changes we made, we reduced our alarms by 40% – exceeding our initial goal by a quarter.”

–Ineke van de Pol

ICU nurse practitioner, St. Antonius Hospital

Benefits icon

Benefits

Clinical

Reduction in non-actionable alarms3and gaps in alarm protocol

Enhanced patient safety with possible fewer missed true positive alarms5

Improved sleep and rest6

Improved patient and family satisfaction6

Financial

Reduced patient length of stay7

Avoidable patient harm and potentially costly repercussions from transfers to the ICU, extended length of stay  and litigation8-14

Decrease in staff turnover6

Operational

Increased staff satisfaction, improved productivity and less burnout4,15

Reduced alarm fatigue5,16,17

Better use of nursing resources18(about 10% of nursing time is lost responding to non-actionable alarms)

Question mark icon

Why invest in a healing environment?

Excessive, non-actionable alarms are a serious threat in healthcare. Hospitals and healthcare organizations may find the time is right for a comprehensive alarm management program because:

Alarm fatigue is leading to staff burnout, dissatisfaction and high turnover

 

An adverse patient event—or  even death—is prompting an evaluation of processes

 

An organizational priority to create a more restful, healing environment for patients and families

 

Older equipment need to be upgraded and alarm analytics are now available as a feature

Responsive, intelligent alarm management

 

Philips Alarm Advisor helps enable clinicians to cut through the ding of non-actionable alarms and alerts them when set thresholds may be too sensitive.

 

The tool provides a notification on screen, prompting the clinician to evaluate that patient’s condition and either take action or customize the patient’s alarm limits.

Philips alarm advisor video
Resources

White paper

Brochures

Survey

Articles

Videos

