Over a four-year period, the number of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans being performed annually in England has grown by 8.9% (from 2.35 million in2012/13 to 3.36 million in 2016/17)[1]. This is compounding pressures on radiologists. Figures suggest their workload has increased by 30% during a similar period (2012–2017) [2].
There is also an ongoing, nationally recognized shortage of diagnostic radiographers, particularly those specializing in MRI and CT [3,4].
News regarding the Compressed SENSE pilot generated excitement amongst the team. Karen Hackling-Searle, Head of MRI, says: “We discussed Compressed SENSE with the radiographers and highlighted this was something new with the potential for measurable benefits for our patients. A core group of radiographers really embraced the trial, in the hope that we’d see some tangible benefits.”
Rather than changing all the scanning protocols immediately, several routine body areas were chosen for dedicated Compressed SENSE scanning sessions. Where possible, body areas were blockbooked to reduce set-up time and increase the throughput.
Compressed SENSE, scan time 3:54 min
C-SENSE factor 12
Voxels acq 0.8 x 0.72 x 1.8 mm
Voxels recon 0.63 x 0.63 x 0.9 mm
SENSE, scan time 6:32 min
SENSE factor 3
Voxels acq 0.8 x 0.8 x 1.8 mm
Voxels recon 0.63 x 0.63 x 0.9 mm
|
|
Original
examination time
|
With Compressed
SENSE
|
Time saving [%]
|
Brain
|
13:45 min
|
8 min
|
5:45 min [42%]
|
Shoulder
|
17 min
|
9 min
|
8 min [47%]
|
Breast
|
6:32 min
|
3:54 min
|
2:38 min [40%]
|
Lumbar spine
|
21 min
|
16 min
|
5 min [24%]
|
Knee
|
11:42 min
|
5:57 min
|
5:45 min [49%]
|
Ankle
|
22 min
|
13 min
|
9 [41%]
Compressed SENSE in combination with In-bore experience and the Ambient lighting is a combined approach that can help relax patients, supporting the high levels of compliance and a successful scanning to support confident diagnosis. The radiographers feel they did not need to spend so much time encouraging anxious patients on and into the scanner during set up, which allows a quicker examination, often with less movement issues, which helped in keeping the day list schedule on-track.
Zoe Wray, also adds: “It’s better for the patient in that they’re not having to stay still as long and they’re not having to stay in the scanner longer than required either, which can help improve the experience.” Other groups who are likely to benefit include those suffering with pain, and children where keeping still for an examination is challenging.
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices, clinical cases, application tips and more. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices, clinical cases, application tips and more. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.