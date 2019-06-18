Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ventures
Two clinicians in a hospital look at the results of a diagnostic test on a screen

Jun 18, 2019

Improving treatment for chronic conditions

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com.eg/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/improving-treatment-for-chronic-conditions Link copied

Contact

Lara Koole

Lara Koole

Partner, Venture Investments

‹ See all news

Philips partners with start-up DEARhealth

 

DEARhealth — a health tech spin-out from the University of California, Los Angeles — announced a €6.0 million ($6.8 million) investment in Series A funding from Philips and other backers.

 

DEARhealth aims to help providers and patients manage chronic conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, liver and kidney diseases, ovarian cancer and chronic pain. It strives to provide patient-centric, data-driven and AI-powered care pathways, orchestrating the work of everyone involved in providing care. The DEARhealth platform predicts the best care pathway with the lowest risks and seamlessly integrates these recommendations into existing EMRs. With the new funding, DEARhealth will be able to implement its technology in more hospitals and expand operations to Europe.

 

“Hospitals will become software-powered organizations,” says Daniel Hommes, chief executive officer at DEARhealth. “DEAR is ready to support that transformation for chronic care.”
Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand