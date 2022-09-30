What can increase clinician satisfaction and boost confident decision-making?

Sep 30, 2022 by Philips
Reading time: 4-5 minutes
Clinicians and health leaders want to be able to act on data to better care for patients, yet many IT systems are not equipped to give them the [TS7] insights they need to take action during critical moments. So, solutions must unite IT systems and devices, bring focus and clarity to data that provides insights and save clinicians time by automating documentation and other administrative tasks.
Solutions need to close gaps in information, automate administrative tasks and deliver actionable insights everywhere. And the flow of physiological data must adapt to changing care settings.
When over-extended staff have the mobility they need and still have access to data-driven, physiological insights, they can make informed clinical decisions and respond
quickly.
As a clinically focused company embedded in acute care settings around the globe, Philips has a deep understanding of the challenges your clinicians face every day, and the solutions needed to meet them. Our partnerships are built on a genuine understanding of the clinical and operational needs facing each health provider – and their stage in the digital journey.
We work alongside healthcare organizations to develop open-data ecosystems that enable smooth and efficient workflows critical to understaffed care teams. These workflow solutions help enable care to happen in the most efficient settings, allowing health systems to flex and scale based on evolving needs.
With these partnerships, we simplify and standardize clinical workflows to help health systems:
Reduce non-actionable alarms, freeing up time to focus on patient care
